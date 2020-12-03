U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders have directed the installation Health Protection Condition level be raised to Charlie effective Friday.

Under HPCON C, as it is most commonly referred to, many prudent measures will be in effect to help protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 and to help maintain operational readiness. MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders will continue to assess the situation and make adjustments if and when needed, according to a news release from Fort Leonard Wood's Public Affairs Office.

While there are still no travel or mileage restrictions for permanent party personnel at Fort Leonard Wood, beginning Friday, all service members in a training status will be on restriction of movement through Dec. 19.

Restriction of movement, also known as ROM, is defined as limited movement of an individual or group to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Under ROM, Soldiers in a training status can travel to and from their barracks/hotel/home and place of duty, which includes their unit footprint. They can also travel to medical appointments and can utilize curbside, pick-up and to-go options for food and other necessary items.

In addition, training units will develop plans to rotate service member visits to troop stores and barbers to minimize cross-cohort exposure.

Other key HPCON changes include:

— Telework is to be maximized.

— In-person meetings are limited to a maximum of 10 mission essential personnel only.

— Personal and social gatherings are strongly encouraged to be limited to no more than 10 people.

— When meeting in person, face coverings must be worn, and venues need to be large enough to allow for 6 feet of social distancing.

— Distance learning is to be maximized for Professional Military Education courses here.

— Temporary duty assignments are limited to mission essential.

— Office social gatherings are not authorized.

— From Friday through Dec. 19, service members are directed not to dine-in at off-post and on-post restaurants or bars, but are encouraged to use take-out, drive-through and delivery options.

— On-post restaurants are takeout and drive through only.

— Daugherty Bowling Center is restricted to 50 percent capacity.

— MWR and unit gyms are restricted to 25 percent capacity.

— Outdoor Adventure Center group events are restricted to 10 or less people.

— In-person religious services are restricted to 25 percent capacity.

In addition:

— On-post barber shops remain open.

— On-post deliveries are allowed.

— On-post taxis are allowed. On-post Uber and Lyft services remain restricted.

— Child and Youth Services will not be impacted by the new HPCON C measures.

Beginning Jan. 2, exceptions to policy for non-Department of Defense ID cardholders will only be approved for mission essential, exigency or urgent circumstances.

All service members, civilian employees and family members should continue to follow the three Ws: wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, wear masks and watch your distance.