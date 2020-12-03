A cluster of white shiny speckles.

A few miles north of Doolittle on Wednesday morning, we had “frost flowers.”

The morning low was 25 degrees and sunny. I looked out back and saw shiny white spots along with a recently mowed clearing that looked like scraps of foil or shiny paper.

“Although the name is colorfully descriptive, a frost flower is really neither "frost" nor "flower," but layers of ice squeezed from the stem of a plant,” according to Missouri Conservationist Magazine’s article “Frost Flowers,” which can be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/conmag/2000/10/frost-flowers.