Betty Maude Dakken, age 96, resident of Nelson County Health System Care Center, formerly of Tolna, ND, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the Care Center in McVille, ND. Betty Maude Mannie was born July 16, 1924, on the family farm near Hamer, ND. She was the daughter of Eustache and Maude (Haas) Mannie. Betty graduated Hamer High School in 1942. After graduation she traveled by train to Los Angeles, CA, where she worked for Lockheed Aircraft during WWII. After the war ended, she moved back to Hamer. Betty married Kermit Dakken on Oct. 14, 1946. In 1948, they rented Gilbert Dakkens farm, and in 1954 purchased their farm south of Tolna. Betty loved farming. She worked alongside Kermit in all operations of the farm. She raised chickens and sold eggs to many local families. Betty had many hobbies over the years. She spent years working on family tree albums. Anytime anyone had questions about their family tree, Betty knew where to look it up. She loved her flowers and plants. Her living room was full of beautiful flowers. She could get anything to grow. She also spent time crocheting doilies, afghans and many other beautiful things. When Betty was 80, she took up the computer. She would take pictures and print them out to make albums for her family. She was on Facebook every day. It gave her many hours of enjoyment, along with her love of crossword puzzles. Surviving members of her family include; her daughter, Becky Braathen of Tolna, ND; daughter-in-law, Sharon Dakken Pasche (Arnie) of Alden, MN; grandchildren, Shauna Dakken of Albert Lea, MN, Sheri (Todd) Hetler of Langdon, ND, Dawn (Ben) Jacobson of Cedar Falls, IA, and Eric (Hannah) Braathen of Killdeer, ND; great-grandchildren, Kellie Hetler, Caleb Hetler, Emma Hetler, Hunter Jacobson, Tanner Jacobson, Dara Braathen, and Blake Braathen; brother, Rollin (Marion) Mannie of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Donna (Kenny) Bugbee of Tioga, ND; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to the staff of Nelson County Health System Care Center for the wonderful care you gave Betty. A memorial service will be held July 16, 2021, at American Lutheran Church, Tolna. Interment will be in Tolna Cemetery. Arrangements are with Stanley-Iverson Funeral Home of McVille.