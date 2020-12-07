Alice Sue Eden Shinn entered into rest, succumbing to COVID-19, on November 28, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 76.

Alice Sue Eden Shinn was born on September 17, 1944, in Wheaton, Missouri, the daughter of Herrol and Reba (Wormington) Eden. She entered into rest, succumbing to COVID-19, on November 28, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 76, two days after her twin sister, Mary Lou Eden Brown. Alice graduated high school from Midway High School in Stark City, Missouri, and earned her associate’s degree from Crowder College, her bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, and her master’s degree from Clemson University. While living in Starkville, she was an award-winning 4-H leader and co-director of Sewing as a Business at Mississippi State University, always finding joy in teaching and helping others. At Clemson, Alice worked with the Cooperative Extension Service with 4-H and Sewing as a Business. In 1993, she moved to Bryan-College Station, Texas.

Alice was an extraordinarily talented quilt designer, textile artist, painter, help-mate, and mother. She was brilliant but would never admit it, giving to everyone and never asking for anything in return. Prettier than a prairie flower, her strengths were many, and her faults few and very far between. She surprised anyone who made the mistake of underestimating her. She outworked people more than half her age, was known to outrun teenaged boys even into her 40’s, had an iron grip, was as smart as a whip, and loved more wholly than you have ever felt. Alice’s heart was as big as her smile – both of which would light up any room as soon as she entered. She loved to travel, exploring the world from Armenia to Australia, making friends all over the globe. Delighting in being identical twins, Alice Sue and Mary Lou loved to be together any time possible. They were often found camping on Table Rock Lake for a month in the spring and fall. Alice was a member of the Church of Christ, and her faith was the bedrock of her life.

Alice and Glen Shinn were married on July 17, 1965, in Neosho, and he survives. Proverbs 18:22. In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Suzanne Shinn-Brown and her husband, James (Bud), Stacy Lynn Shinn, and Emma Rowan Shinn. Also, surviving are seven grandchildren, Garrett Armstrong Brown, Harper Maxwell Brown, Brady Alan Glenn, Clark Jefferson Glenn, Megan Bailey Glenn, Anthony Russell Gerdes, and Audrey Elizabeth Gerdes. In addition to her parents and twin sister, Mary Lou, she was preceded by her older sister, Shirley Jean Benton. A memorial service will be scheduled later when the flowers bloom and the sun shines again. She is loved and missed fiercely.

To remember Alice and Mary, you may contribute to the CoxHealth Foundation, https://www.coxhealthfoundation.com/to-give/donate-now/. You may specify the COVID Relief Fund in memory of Alice Eden Shinn and Mary Eden Brown. You may identify the family as Glen Shinn, glen.shinn@gmail.com.

