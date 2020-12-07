The Newton County Health Department is reporting three deaths in the county due to COVID-19 complications. This brings the total to 52 deaths in the county.

The Newton County Health Department is reporting three deaths in the county due to COVID-19 complications.

The individuals are two females and one male. The females were in their 60s and 90s. The male was in his 70s. All had been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and this brings the total to 52 deaths in the county.

Out of respect to the individuals’ families, no identifying details will be released. We are very saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these individuals.

Please remember to take precautions to protect yourself and others. Remember that even if you have mild symptoms, you can pass it on to someone who is at risk for more severe illness. Please continue to practice social distancing and use face coverings when in public. Please stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness.