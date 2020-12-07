The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns.

To safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks, managed deer hunts are held in a coordinated effort between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ division of State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The following parks may be temporarily closed on the specified dates listed below.

•Bennett Spring State Park – Tuesday and Wednesday

•Mark Twain State Park – Saturday and Sunday

•Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park – Saturday and Sunday

•Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site – Saturday and Sunday

•Ha Ha Tonka State Park – Saturday and Sunday

•Knob Noster State Park – Saturday and Sunday

•Pomme de Terre (Hermitage Only) – Saturday and Sunday

•St. Joe State Park – Saturday and Sunday

•Truman State Park – Saturday and Sunday

Before heading to a Missouri state park, check the Park and Site Status Map at mostateparks.com for any temporary closures that may impact your visit.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.