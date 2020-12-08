As COVID-19 carved a deadly path through Missouri's veterans homes this fall, state officials missed multiple opportunities to ease the pain, a state-commissioned report has found.

In a 53-page report released last week, lawyers at St. Louis-based Armstrong Teasdale wrote that Missouri Veterans Commission officials failed to recognize and properly respond to serious outbreaks and seek help from state partners that could have provided reinforcements.

That culminated in an “inadequate” response as the virus infected hundreds of veterans and staff. As of Nov. 13, 103 had died.

The majority of the cases and deaths at that point had come at homes in Cameron and Cape Girardeau. There were 41 cases and nine deaths at the home in Mount Vernon less than an hour west of Springfield.

Things started out OK for the veterans homes, which offer skilled nursing care for hundreds of patients across the state, the report said.

The MVC took a litany of “proactive” steps when the virus first arrived in Missouri in the spring, and reported just one case through mid-summer.

Other cases reported in July and August “were successfully identified and contained within each Home without causing a prolonged, facility-wide outbreak,” the report said.

But when cases began rising in earnest in late August and early September, the veterans commission was effectively caught sleeping.

When initial cases began cropping up, data indicated the need to take aggressive action to contain spread, the report said, but the commission “simply lacked the ability to engage in meaningful analysis” of it. It also failed to ask other parts of state government for help in time.

No one at the commission had taken the time to develop a comprehensive plan to manage a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak, either. The report said that led to “confusion and ineffiencies” that “almost certainly contributed to the inability to contain the spread of COVID-19 once it was introduced.”

And without an “appreciation” for the problem or a plan to tackle it, the commission mounted an “inadequate” response, the report said.

A delay in closing common spaces allowed veterans to move freely about the homes in the early days of the outbreak, and many of them did so without masks even when they had symptoms.

A failure to prepare enough space for isolation and quarantine meant that at first, veterans had to be frequently relocated among scarce beds, which sometimes led to infected veterans being housed with uninfected residents.

The report said timing of test results also facilitated spread.

Veterans and staff got tested twice a week for the virus, but results took 24-48 hours and people were not required to quarantine while they waited, so asymptomatic carriers were allow to freely interact with others for a day or two more.

Some positive veterans with symptoms did, too.

The commission has addressed some of the issues, the report said.

Starting in October, the homes began testing veterans daily.

Veterans are also now confined to their own units or rooms, and common spaces like dining rooms are closed.

The Veterans Administration and the state’s disaster medical assistance team are also providing additional staff at homes to reduce the number of staffers working in different units who can quickly spread the virus throughout the homes even if patients are locked down.

However, the report said, staff morale is low and many are overwhelmed by the emotional toll of their jobs, negative media attention and the demands of safety protocols, especially in areas where masks and social distancing aren’t enforced.

The report said the homes need to educate staff about the proper precautions to take outside of work and develop consistent policies for how long staff need to stay away from work if they’re exposed to the virus.

The report also recommended the homes find a way to allow veterans limited interactions with their loved ones to ease the loneliness and depression that has set in since they’ve been isolated.

The report says the state should re-examine management of the commission, which is part of the Department of Public Safety but reports to a volunteer commission.

“Accountability measures and a clear structure involving direct oversight may be necessary to ensure better communication exists between MVC, DPS, and other stakeholders,” it reads.

The report comes roughly two months after Gov. Mike Parson ordered an investigation in early October after dozens of deaths were reported.

He responded to the report in an interview with Missourinet last week, saying “I think there’s some things in that report that definitely (are) going to have to be addressed and are going to have to be explained.”

Veterans Commission Chairman Timothy Noonan issued a statement when the report came out promising to take the recommendations to heart.

“As part of the review process, the MVC received early recommendations that enabled immediate action to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Noonan said. “The additional information learned from the investigation was insightful and will drive the reforms to be implemented by the MVC.”