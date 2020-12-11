A Neosho woman was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated after her vehicle struck several objects by Route HH.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that the incident took place just east of Moore Haven Lane and one mile southeast of Neosho. According to the report, 35-year-old Heather Rebold was eastbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when she ran off the right side of the road and proceeded to collide with multiple Chevron signs, a utility pole and a tree before the vehicle came to a rest. Rebold was moderately injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The Chevrolet Malibu was totaled and towed from the scene.