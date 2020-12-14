Johnny Rex Martin, 68, of Neosho, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2nd at Jacob’s Ladder, Springfield, MO with his wife Joy by his side after suffering a stroke. On January 14th, 2000, Johnny was united in marriage to Joy Hensley. Johnny is survived by his sister Linda Hirshey and brothers Jerry Martin, Larry Martin, his children, Shad Martin, Season Martin and Chelsea Martin and Kelly Keezer and ten grandchildren. Johnny could build literally anything and if you ever watched him work and didn’t learn a life lesson, you weren’t paying attention. He had a love of guitar and music which he loved to share. But mostly, he was just a really cool guy. He will be greatly missed. Cremation is under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, Missouri. There are no services planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Johnny’s memory to Jacob’s Ladder, Springfield, MO.