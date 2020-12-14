A Neosho woman was injured and faces multiple charges after an incident Sunday evening where her vehicle vaulted into a pond by Quince Road, just one mile south of Seneca.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Niccara Varela, 30, was westbound in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria when she traveled off the right side of the road and through a fence before vaulting into the pond where the vehicle submerged. There was a juvenile passenger in the car, reported to be less than a year old who was minorly injured along with Varela. The report notes that the passenger was wearing a safety device. Both were transported to Freeman West Hospital to treat the minor injuries.

Niccara was charged with felony endangerment of the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and failure to display a valid plate. The Crown Victoria was reported to be totaled and towed from the scene.