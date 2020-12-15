Billy D. Brown, 42, of Fargo, ND, and the Spirit Lake Nation, began his earthly journey on May 19, 1978, and began his Spirit journey on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND.

Billy D. Brown, 42, of Fargo, ND, and the Spirit Lake Nation, began his earthly journey on May 19, 1978, and began his Spirit journey on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. Visitation for Billy was held at the Sylvia and Eugene Hale home on Sunday, Dec. 13 beginning at 5 p.m. The procession to rural St. Michael left on Sunday at 4 p.m. from the City Plaza in Devils Lake, ND. Final Review will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. with Graveside Services at the Native American Church Cemetery, rural St. Michael, ND, at 10 a.m. with Eugene Hale Sr. officiating. Music will be provided by the Native American Church Singers and all Drum Groups and Singers are welcome to share their songs in memory of Billy. Billy Brown Sr. was born on May 19, 1978, at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake, ND. He was the son of the late Robert Brown Sr. and Sylvia (Thompson) Hale. He attended Four Winds and worked at the Casino for a short time. He called many places home but made Fargo his last home. Billy was a one-of-a-kind person. He was quiet to most, but to those he was close to, he was neither quiet nor soft spoken. He had a goofy side to him. He loved to laugh and make jokes. He wanted to see others happy. He was generous and always gave to those who had less. His smile and the sound of his laughter will be missed the most. He was an amazing son, a cool brother, and loving father to three beautiful children. He cherished his family and loved them in a way only he could. He will be greatly missed by all those he shared a laugh with. Billy’s loving family include; his grandpa, Jack Warner; mother, Sylvia Hale and stepfather, Eugene Hale Sr.; aunts, Gloria Alberts, Corrine Brown and Becky Brown; uncle, Ryan Warner; brothers, Kevin Brown Sr., Elvis Demarce, Michael Ironhawk and Alan Brown; sisters, Melody Brown, Carmen Hale, Michelle Hale, and Jessica (Lowan) Hale; children, Billy Brown Jr., Tate Lewis and Desirae Lewis; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his grandparents, Veronica Thompson and Peter Demarris, Viola Brown and Pat Brown, Zachary Thompson, Fran Warner, and Pauline Yankton, father, Robert Brown Sr.; aunts, Sandra Demarce and Elaine Demarce; uncles, Albert Thompson, Richard Demarce Sr., and Leonard DuMarce; and brothers, Alvin Brown Sr. and Robert Brown Jr. Casket Bearers for Billy will be: Kevin Brown Sr., Michael Ironhawk, Elvis Demarce, Elton Demarce, Derrick Jackson, Joseph Brown and Titus Anderson. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Frankie Chaske and family, Ambrose Thompson Jr, Florine Harrison and family, Myra Pearson, Randy Pearson, Helena Littleghost and family, Richard Demarce Jr., Allen Demarce Sr. and family, Sheila Thompson and family, Barney Littleghost, Yvonne Thompson and family, Jack and Ryan Warner, Myron Harrison, Germaine Thompson and family, Anna Thompson and family, Selina Thompson and family, Marcella Thompson, Delphine Thompson, Darren Jackson, His “Homies” in Fargo, Native American Church family and friends, the hospital staff at Sanford in Fargo. If we forgot anyone it was not intentional.