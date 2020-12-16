A Neosho man was injured Wednesday morning when his vehicle overturned on an ice-covered Route K, just one mile east of Seneca in Newton County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Taylor Burns, 17, was eastbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Burns was moderately injured and transported by EMS to Mercy Joplin.

The Chevrolet Tahoe was totaled and towed from the scene.