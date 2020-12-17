Despite the ongoing pandemic, the 33rd Annual Neosho Food Basket Brigade will be held - with some changes.

On Saturday, teams traveled citywide to pick up nonperishable food donations door to door for next week's distribution. Since 1987, the operation has provided enough food for Christmas dinner and about two weeks of staples for those who need the extra help. Shown are two of the youth who spent their Saturday morning canvassing for donations, left to right Jesse Shields and Brendan Short. Next Saturday is the scheduled distribution for recipients of the food baskets. The Food Basket Brigade was devised by the late Ann Winegardner, KBTN Radio, when the expected commodity distribution was cancelled in mid-December 1987 and she stepped in with her radio station staff and the community to meet the need.