Fair to focus on filling clinical and non-clinical entry-level positions

The Missouri Office of Workforce Development will host its last Return Strong Virtual Job Fair of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The job fair is specifically seeking job candidates to fill entry-level clinical and non-clinical positions throughout Missouri, and is being held in partnership with the Missouri Hospital Association.

A total of 300 health care employers are participating in next week’s fair.

“The demand for workers at health care facilities across the state is huge,” Director of Workforce Development Mardy Leathers said. “It’s clear that employers are ready to hire – we just need more job seekers to fill these positions. We hope by getting the word out, we can connect candidates to these valuable career options.”

Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring companies in the health care sector, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.

Many of the jobs being featured in the Dec. 22 fair do not require prior experience or training. Openings for the following jobs (and many more), will be listed at the event:

•Dietary Aide (food prep)

•Environmental Services (janitorial work)

•Housekeeping

•Patient Care Technician

•Phlebotomist

•Office/Clerical Support

•Medical Assistants

•Nurse Assistants

Missouri Hospital Association Vice President of Workforce Initiatives Jill Williams said hospitals are hiring.

“A virtual job fair is a safe and effective way to reach workers during COVID-19 and to ensure hospitals have the workforce needed to deliver and support care — now and in the future,” Williams said.

Job seekers can register for the fair at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Participants should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out after the fair has closed. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration for employers to participate closed Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs are part of the state’s efforts to help residents skill up and get back to work following the economic downturn caused by layoffs from the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about Return Strong at https://jobs.mo.gov/return-strong.