The Newton County Health Department is saddened to report four deaths in the past couple of days in the county due to COVID-19 complications.

The individuals are two females in their 80s and two males, one in his 70s and one in his 60s. All had been hospitalized with COVID-19. This brings the total to 61 deaths in the county.

Out of respect to the individuals’ families, no identifying details will be released. We are very saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these individuals.

Please remember to take precautions to protect yourself and others. Remember that even if you have mild symptoms, you can pass it on to someone who is at risk for more severe illness. Please continue to practice social distancing and use face coverings when in public. Please stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness.