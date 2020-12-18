Her journey’s just begun for our beautiful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, auntie, niece, cousin and dear friend, Lesa Marie LittleGhost, began her earthly life on April 30, 1963, at Mercy Hospital, Devils Lake, ND, and started her Spiritual journey on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Her journey’s just begun for our beautiful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, auntie, niece, cousin and dear friend, Lesa Marie LittleGhost, began her earthly life on April 30, 1963, at Mercy Hospital, Devils Lake, ND, and started her Spiritual journey on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. She was 57 years old. Visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 4 until 9 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was on Friday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at the church with Reverend Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Burial was in St. Michael’s Cemetery. The procession to St. Michael left on Thursday at 4 p.m. from City Plaza in Devils Lake. All Drum Groups were welcome to share their songs in memory of Lesa. Casket Bearers for Lesa will be: Patrick Griffin Jr., Sean Griffin, Stacy Archambeault Sr., Mark Littleghost, Joseph Little, Michael Little, Wesley BigTrack, Michael LIttleghost and Byron Littleghost Sr. Honorary Bearers will be Renita and Bud Shaw family, Blueshield family, Clarice and Jose Lawrence family, Peggy Cavanaugh family, Jerry and Nancy Robertson family, Lois and Keith Leben family, Marva and John Tollefson family, Bonnie Jerome family, Andrea Ironshield family, Jeaneen Littleghost family, Mark Littleghost family, Marilyn Littleghost family, Cheryl Hunt family, Marsha White family, Patricia White family, Mary Jackson family, Ramona Lohnes family, Kara Longie family, Nancy (Robert) family, Sandy Archambault family, Roxanne Laugsand family, Sharon (Daryl) NoHeart family. If we forgot to name anyone, it was not intentional. Lesa was loved by so many. Lesa Marie Littleghost, the loving daughter of Francis and Helena (Waanatan) Littleghost was born in Devils Lake. She attended school at St. Michael’s Little Flower. On Nov. 27, 1982, Lesa met her significant other, Patrick Griffin Sr., and they shared 38 years of love and together had four beautiful children, Nicole, Patrick, Sean David and Sean. They lived and raised their family in Minneapolis, MN, from 1984 to 2009. Lesa moved back home to St. Michael for the remaining 11 years of her life, alongside her closest family and friends. Lesa had a very special place in her heart for her children and grandchildren and with great love she raised her two grandsons, Patrick “Baby Boy” Griffin and Nautica Griffin. She loved to joke and laugh and enjoyed visiting her many friends and family. Lesa also enjoyed playing slots and the game of BINGO! Her favorite band and music was by “Journey”. Lesa was diagnoses with diabetes when she was in her 20’s. It was an illness that changed her life in so many ways, but she always knew she had the love and support of her family in her fight to beat this illness. We have lost our beloved Lisa and our hearts ache, but she will be forever loved and missed by us all. Lesa is survived by; her significant other, Patrick Griffin S.; her only daughter, Nicole (Stacy) Griffin, Rapid City SD; sons, Patrick Griffin Jr. and Sean (Vivianna) Griffin all of Minneapolis; adopted son, Byron Littleghost Sr., St. Michael ND; granddaughters, Natalie, Cianna and Naliya Archambault and Miley and Nayeli Griffin; grandsons, Patrick Griffin III, Stacy Archambault Jr., Orlando, Samuel and Julian Griffin and Jaeangelo Griffin; her loving mother, Helena Littleghost; sisters, Sandra Tennancour, Roberta Littleghost, Bonita Littleghost and Carla Littleghost; adopted sister, Johanna Hunt; brother, Richard Littleghost; uncle, Phillip “Skip” Longie; aunties, Elizabeth Littleghost, Darla Thiele, Lorna WalkingEagle, Sheila, Adeline, Jean, June, Julie and Karen Blueshield; and all her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her son, Sean David Griffin; father, Francis Littleghost; sister, Eva Littleghost; brothers, Rodney, Robert “Bobby”, Francis “Walls’ and Byron Littleghost; niece, Mary Littleghost; grandchildren, Mia Griffin, Mary BigTrack and Wesley BigTrack Jr.; grandparents, William and Eva (Longie) Waanatan, James and Agnes (Feather) Littleghost, Violet Blueshield and Rose Dubois; uncles, Eugene, Jordon, Leroy and Lawrence Littleghost and Jerome Waanatan; aunties, Mary Waanatan Littlewind, Elaine Robertson, Pauline Greywater, Laverne Littleghost, Arlene Littleghost and Melinda Thompson.