Pierre S. Culbertson, 92, of Fort Totten, ND, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Visitation on Wednesday was held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 2 until 4 p.m. The procession to St. Michael left at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from City Plaza in Devils Lake, ND, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Reverend Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Burial was in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Spirit Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6547. Pierre S. Culbertson, Okiya Hoksina (Helping Boy), 92, was born Sept. 11, 1928, to Harry Culbertson and Cordelia Bigtrack Culbertson at the old Fort Totten Hospital. He went to school at the Calvary Square, he started working at the age of nine years old for Clem Ryan. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and fought in the Korean War. When he returned home, he met and married Flora Boyer Herman. They had one child, Shirley Culbertson, and eight stepchildren, which he considered his also. He lost Flora July 16, 1996. Pierre continued working for SMC, the Elderly Program and Casino Maintenance after retiring from the BIA after many years of dedicated employment. Pierre lived for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Pierre is survived by; his loving family he has left - his daughter, Shirley Culbertson; sons, Joe Herman Sr. and Terry Herman Sr. his go-to grandson, Monte Herman Sr and his children; grandchildren, Missy Little, Raven Culbertson, Natawny Culbertson, Shirlee Little, Terry Herman Jr., Daniel B. Herman, Martin Little Jr., James White Sr. from Red Lake, MN; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Pierre Joseph, Neveah and Daniel J. Culbertson, Robin Herman, Heather Snow, Faron Howard, Cameron Howard, Rani Howard, Sharon Mudgett; and many great-great-grandchildren; favorite niece, Deborah Bendickson; and niece, Eunice Davidson; sisters-in-law, Vicky Culbertson from Mandan, ND, Celeste Herman; sisters, Josephine Zollinger, Karen Harvey Culbertson, Joyce Nelson, Gloria Culbertson, Marie Jerome; brother, Harold James Culbertson Jr, Family that has gone on; his parents, Harry Culbertson and Cordelia Little; brothers, Joe Culbertson, Benny Culbertson, David Culbertson; sisters, Marjorie Little Davis, Evelyn Black, Barbara Jean Little; son-in-law, Martin Little Sr, his children, Dan Herman, Bob Herman Sr., Marceline St. Pierre, Patty Shaw, Linda Herman, Anthony Herman; grandsons, Robert Herman Jr., Justin Littleghost, William Herman, Walter St. Pierre Jr.; daughters-in-law, Carole Herman and Ernestine Herman; and great-great-grandbaby, Culbertson. Active Pall Bearers; Monte Herman Jr., grandson; Terry Herman Sr, son; Daniel Boyd Herman, grandson; Faron Howard, grandson; Terry Herman Jr., great-grandson and godson. Honorary Pallbearers: Bob St. Pierre and family, Leigh Nestell, Monte Herman Jr, Rob Mock, John Knutson and Penny, Bill Black, Claude Black, PJ LaVallie and family, Catalina Herman and family, John Heraninger, Aiden and all employees of Sioux Manufacturing. I am sorry if I forgot anyone, it's a sad time for his family. His passing has left a large hole in our world, we will always love our dad.