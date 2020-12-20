Michelle Taylor-Bay honored as December's volunteer of the month.

Freeman Health System Supply Chain Director Michelle Taylor-Bay is the December Bright Futures Volunteer of the Month for West Central Elementary, in Joplin. Taylor-Bay was presented with a certificate from Joplin Schools and Bright Futures leadership.

“I help with activities year-round, including Student of the Month t-shirts, all holiday parties, Lunch Pals, annual teacher appreciation breakfast, parent-teacher conferences and the annual school carnival,” said Taylor-Bay. “I support needs as they arise during the school year. We raised funds for the school sound system, playground equipment and PE equipment.”

Taylor-Bay has been supporting West Central since 2012 and says she couldn’t have done it without help from her Freeman co-workers who provided a great deal of their own time and resources. Taylor-Bay says it’s a lot of fun and she will continue the support of West Central Elementary and its students as long as possible.

