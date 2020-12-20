Birds on the Move Part Two program will dive deeper into bird migrations during this free online program.

There’s a lot to talk about when it comes to bird migrations. So much, that it all can’t fit into just one program. Due to the popularity of the first “Birds on the Move” program held in November, the naturalist staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center is offering a sequel.

“Birds on Move Part Two” is a free virtual program that takes place Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 6-7 p.m. It’s open to all ages. This sequel will explore even more aspects of the migratory patterns of birds that call Missouri home different times of the year.

“We will discuss the great fall migration, which includes several species of waterfowl that use the Mississippi flyway to migrate south,” said MDC Naturalist Holly Balassi. “We’ll learn about migratory patterns of long-distance, neo-tropical migrants such as the chimney swift, purple martin, cerulean warbler, and wood thrush,” she explained.

Many people may be surprised to learn that roadrunners and other interesting and unique birds can be found in Missouri. The program will clue participants in as to where these birds can be found.

“You will get to hear different bird calls and get some tips on where you can go to spot these amazing birds,” said Balassi.

The program will also discuss ways to get involved with birding organizations such as the Missouri Birding Society, and events like Bows for Birds. It will cover ways bird migration and population numbers are tracked with projects such as MOTUS, Birdcast and eBird, the online platform where birders can learn more about the hundreds of bird species in Missouri.

Birds on the Move Part Two is a free virtual program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required for each person attending at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZEN. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link 24 hours before the program.