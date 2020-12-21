Missouri State Parks opened the 2021 round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Recreational Trails Program grants.

Land and Water Conservation grants are available to cities, counties, public school districts, and public universities for outdoor recreation projects.

Recreational Trails Program grants fund public trail-related projects and are available to local and state governments, public school districts, public universities, private schools, for-profit and non-profit organizations, and businesses.

“If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need access to quality outdoor recreation resources. These grant programs can help communities make access a reality,” Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland said in a news release.

For more information about either program or download the grant applications and register for a grant application workshop, visit mostateparks.com/page/55065/outdoor-recreation-grants. The deadline to apply is Feb. 17, 2021.

To find out more information on the Land and Water Conservation Fund and Recreational Trails Program grants, contact the Grants Management Section with Missouri State Parks at mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov.