Christmas 2020 may look a little different than previous years due to the coronavirus. Health officials have discouraged large gatherings, so there may not be an office party or school program

However, listening to Christmas carols and wrapping presents are still options and will bring a smile during the holidays. There are other sounds, like breaking glass, crunching metal, and calls for assistance, that don't bring a smile and are heard all too often ... no matter what season it is. Your Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers ask everyone to make safety a priority this Christmas season.

Last year during the 30-hour Christmas counting period, there were 278 traffic crashes. In those crashes, three people were killed and another 111 were injured. During the 2019 Christmas holiday, troopers arrested 20 people for driving while impaired.

"Please be a safe, courteous driver, " said Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "Obey all traffic laws, drive sober, and pay attention when you're driving. Every driver can help make our roadways safer this holiday season."

Drivers are encouraged to make sure they are well rested, and their vehicle is in good working condition before driving to their destination, no matter how short the distance. Keep an eye on the weather and allow extra driving time. The Road Condition Report number is 1-888-275-6636.

The 2020 Christmas holiday counting period begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

If faced with a traffic emergency, motorists can contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. This emergency number will ring into the nearest Highway Patrol headquarters. Motorists should use this number if they are in a traffic crash, witness a crash or crime, or observe a stranded motorist in need of assistance, or other traffic emergencies.

“If your plans include alcohol, designate a sober driver," said Col. Olson. "On behalf of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, I want to wish everyone a safe, merry Christmas.”