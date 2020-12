Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red and green beginning Thursday through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

The dome will light up red and green at sunset on Christmas Eve and remain lit until sunrise each day through New Year's Day.

"Teresa and I want to wish everyone peace, health, and happiness in this season," Parson said. "Despite this year's many challenges, there is still much to be thankful for. From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”