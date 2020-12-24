St. James Caring Center announced Helen Welch as Volunteer of the Month.

Welch is a lifelong resident of St. James and raised four children in the area. Welch has been a volunteer at the St. James Caring Center Thrift Store since 2007. She volunteers as a cashier and works in merchandising.

Welch is a member of the St. James Garden Club and takes joy in gardening and working in her yard. She has attended the Church of God since she was six years old and is an active member.

Welch treasures spending time with her family. She is also adventurous and said she and her daughter along with her granddaughters toured Europe several years ago. They visited France, Germany and Italy and the experience was priceless.

In the future she and husband Jim would like to do more traveling around the United States.

The St. James Caring Center staff thanked Welch for all she has done for them. Stop in the St. James Caring Center Thrift Store to visit with Welch at 113 W. Eldon St. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 573-265-2047 or check out the St. James Caring Center Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stjcaringcenter/.