Ernest C. Scott, Jr., 63, Maddock, ND, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the St. Aloisius Medical Center in Harvey, ND. His funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Maddock, with burial at the Leeds Lutheran Cemetery in Leeds, ND. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Home of Fessenden, ND. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonfuneralhomes.com. Ernest Calvin Scott, Jr., son of Ernest and Arlene (Bragg) Scott, was born Nov. 6, 1957, at Maddock. He grew up in the Leeds area and attended Leeds Public School. Following his high school education, Ernest moved to California. He then lived in Washington and Oregon where he worked in the sawmills for several years before returning to North Dakota. Since returning to ND, Ernest has been employed as a welder in various repair shops. He is survived by; his mother, Arlene Scott of McVille, ND; three children, Stephanie, Ernest and Levi Scott; special daughter, Tasha (Matt) Cree; special grandchildren, Zoey and Zander Cree; brother, Joseph Scott of Lewiston, ID; two sisters, LaDonna (Roger) Schwan of Michigan, ND, and Mary Ford of Devils Lake, ND; and his companion, Roxanne Johnson of Maddock. Ernest was preceded in death by; his father, Ernest Sr.