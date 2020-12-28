A Salt Lake City woman was injured Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on River Road in Newton County, just two miles east of Reddings Mill.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Grace Bentz, 27, was westbound in a 2009 Suzuki when she ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned. Bentz, who was wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and transported by private vehicle to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.

The motorcycle had moderate damage and was left at the scene.