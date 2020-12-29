Curtis L. Munson, 77, of Leeds, ND, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND.

Curtis L. Munson, 77, of Leeds, ND, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND. A Private Family Funeral will be held at the Leeds Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 with Pastor Sharon Baker officiating. Everyone is welcome to stream the service online through the Nelson Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will take place at Leeds Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Leeds Fire Department P.O. Box 91, Leeds Ambulance Service P.O. Box 361, Leeds Lutheran Cemetery: P.O. Box 76 or Leeds Lutheran Sunday School P.O. Box 308. CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand sanitizing and staying away if not feeling well are encouraged. Wearing a mask is required. Curtis Lee Munson was born Dec. 16, 1943, to Carl and Olga (Swenson) Munson in Rugby, ND. Curtis lived in Leeds all his life and was a member of the Leeds Lutheran Church and graduated from Leeds High School. He served as a Volunteer Fireman and served on the Leeds Police force. Curt touched many lives with his quiet, warm and generous spirit. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether working, hunting or trapping. Curt enjoyed teaching and encouraging young people to appreciate the outdoors. He especially loved his country drives; although you never wanted to get behind him if you were in a rush. Curt loved his family and his community. He was a man of his word and to him friendship was a sacred thing. He was always willing to help out a friend in need. Curt was an inspiration to all who knew him with his incredible work ethic and independent spirit. Growing up, Curt preferred being outdoors building a tree house or snow fort over doing anything indoors. Curt had a lawn mowing business before he started high school. He also worked as a pin setter at Earl’s Bowling Alley and during his high school years, he worked for a local farmer while still in high school. Curt worked as a yardman at the Lumberyard in Leeds and for Paulson Construction. He worked for 30+ years at the Kenner Simmental Ranch. Curt did not retire until age 75, after he had open heart surgery.