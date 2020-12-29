Madeline Margaret King, 53, of Devils Lake, ND, passed Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Madeline Margaret King, 53, of Devils Lake, ND, passed Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Visitation will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Monday, Dec. 28 from 5 until 9 p.m. with a Prayer Service and time of remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to St. Michael, ND, will leave on Monday at 4 p.m. from City Plaza in Devils Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. at the church with Reverend Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery. Madeline was born to Fred and Mollie (Rodriquez) King, June 3, 1967, in Guam. Madeline’s children remember her as the best mother God could’ve blessed them with. She was so loving and caring and always put others before herself. Madeline was a CNA and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. She leaves as her legacy in; her children, Amollia Hicks, 19, Terrance Hicks, 17, Eva Mollie King and her sons, Jace Ronnie Keyes and Jerden Ronnie Keyes. She also leaves to cherish her memory; siblings, Frederick Steven King, his wife, Jessica King, and their four children. She was preceded in death by her parents and many other beloved family.