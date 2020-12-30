Construction to impact traffic in Rolla beginning Jan. 5.

The city of Rolla in partnership with Missouri S&T will be constructing a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 44 next week that will impact traffic.



A pedestrian bridge will be constructed on Route E over I-44, near exit 185 in Rolla. In order for crews to construct the bridge, there will be several closures taking place next week in Rolla. Beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, there will be lane closures in each direction of I-44 and the Route E overpass will be closed to traffic. I-44 and the overpass are expected to re-open to traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.

According to Rolla Public Works Department, if there are delays, crews will again have lane closures in place on I-44 and a closure at the overpass from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.



Signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming closures. Motorists are asked to plan extra travel time, slow down and watch for crews in work zones. The city of Rolla will have signs in place to detour motorists around the Route E overpass closure.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this work or other transportation-related matters, please call 573-364-8659