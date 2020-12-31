Delno "Del" G. Kindem, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. The past 2.5 years he was a resident at the Maple View Memory Care.

Delno "Del" G. Kindem, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. The past 2.5 years he was a resident at the Maple View Memory Care. **Social distancing practices and masks are required. Funeral Service was at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Amundson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment: Devils Lake City Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com. Del was born March 20, 1939, in Maddock, ND, the son of Isaac and Marvel (Vang) Kindem. He grew up and attended school in Oberon, ND, graduating in 1957. After high school he enlisted in the US Air Force with his best friend, Stanley Griffin. Doing basic training in Wichita, TX. He spent two years in the Philippines at Clark AFB and two years in Harlingen, TX, AFB, from which he was honorably discharged. He married Margaret “Peggy” Erickson on June 27, 1958, in Devils Lake, ND. They raised two children, Jay and Lisa. Del worked for the DL Highway Dept for five years, then moved to Grand Forks where he worked at the base as an aircraft mechanic from 1968 for over thirty years before he retired as the foreman and in the civil engineering metal shop. His hobby was restoring John Deere tractor, which he loved. Also restored a 1966 Mustang to perfection. He loved creatures great and small, especially his faithful cat, “Ito” who lived 21 years. Both parents being full blooded Norwegian he was a member of the Sons of Norway. Del and Peggy spent many summers at their RV near Nevis, MN, on West Crooked Lake. It still continues right up to the great-grandchildren. He is survived by; his wife of 62 years, Peggy; son, Jay Kindem of Grand Forks; daughter, Lisa (Marle) Poehls of Fargo, ND; sister, Maxine (Charles) Brickner of Rice Lake, WI; grandchildren, Marie (Andre) Grisotto of Lafayette, LA, Corissa (Michael) Kolesar of Fargo, Samantha Poehls of Fargo; great-grandchildren, Owen Campbell, Nico Grisotto of Lafayette, LA, Bailey Kolesar, Andrew Kolesar and Opal Poehls all of Fargo; and a sister-in-law, Ardys (Tony) Hawkins of Beaverton, OR. Del is preceded in death by his parents.