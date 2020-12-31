Melvin T. Skjerseth, age 88, resident of Lakota, ND, died Friday, Dece. 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Lakota.

Melvin T. Skjerseth, age 88, resident of Lakota, ND, died Friday, Dece. 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Lakota. Services for Melvin will be held at a later date, with burial in the Hoff Cemetery, rural Brocket, ND. Melvin was born Nov. 20, 1932, near Brocket, ND, in the farm home of his parents, Torvald and Marie (Stokke) Skjerseth. He was baptized and confirmed at Hoff Lutheran Church. He attended the Newbre Township School and graduated from Brocket High School in 1950. He then began farming, with his father at first, eventually taking over operation of the family farm. Melvin married Ruth (Eliason) Tweed on July 1, 1967, in Devils Lake, ND. To this union one child was born, Carlen. The family lived and farmed near Brocket until Sept. of 1976, when they moved to Lakota. They continued farming until 1997. For several years Melvin worked for the SunLac Inn during the winter months. Ruth died Jan. 17, 2016. Melvin continued living in his home until he moved to the Good Samaritan Society in Sept. of this year. Over the years Melvin served on the Newbre Township Board, the Brocket Equity Elevator Board, the Hoff Cemetery Board, and the Lakota Lutheran Church Council. He was very active in his churches, both in Brocket and Lakota. Melvin enjoyed coffee with all of his friends. He was a man of quiet faith and will be missed by many. Melvin will be deeply missed by; three daughters, Reuchele (Mark) Hadrava of Detroit Lakes, MN, Rhona (Timothy) Crone of Gillette, WY, and Carlen (Matthew) Hone of Carrington, ND; six grandchildren, Samuel, Sarah and Sonya Crone, and Bella, Emma and Justin Hone; two sisters, Gunhild Schmidt of Lakota, ND, and Linda (Dennis) Graham of Manhattan, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his wife, Ruth; his parents, Torvald and Marie; an infant daughter, Tonya; four brothers, Ralph Toren, Donald, Knut, and John Allen; and two sisters, Dorothy Schmidt, and Carol in infancy. Condolences may be sent to Carlen Hone, 700 – 4th Street S. Carrington, ND 58421. Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.