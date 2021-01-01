A man was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder after a woman and child were found stabbed to death in a Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder after a woman and child were found stabbed to death in a Springfield home.

Brandon Corbin King, 29, was arrested Thursday after police found 32-year-old Stephanie Plumb and 13-year-old Dylan Moore dead inside a home in west Springfield, police said in a news release.

Officers went to the home after receiving a report of an assault in progress. They found two girls, ages 7 and 14, who also had been stabbed. The 14-year-old was in critical but stable condition and the 7-year-old was in stable condition, police said.

The suspect fled but several witnesses reported seeing a man wearing bloody clothing near the home. Officers found and arrested King.

Information about King's connection to the victims or a possible motive for the stabbings has not been released.

Besides the murder counts, King also was charged Friday with one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child and seven counts of armed criminal action, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said.