In the wake of ice storms that swept through Missouri on Friday, line crews from Rolla and several hometown utilities volunteered to help restore power to the cities of Hannibal and Monroe City.

The response was coordinated through a mutual aid network of utilities that are members of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.

At Hannibal, after significant outages were caused by downed tree limbs hitting power lines, line crews from Columbia Water and Light, Harrisonville, Macon Municipal Utilities and Rolla Municipal Utilities responded to assist the Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) hometown utility staff in power restoration and repair work.

The combined four-city mutual aid response to HBPW included 17 lineworkers with 11 utility work vehicles, including bucket and digger trucks. At midday Saturday, HBPW reported that about 500 customers remained without power.

In Monroe City, hometown electric crews repairing outages were assisted by a crew of four lineworkers from the city of Higginsville. After power restoration at Monroe City was complete by 12 p.m. Saturday, the Higginsville crew traveled to Hannibal to join in the HBPW restoration effort.

The responding crews were from utilities in a mutual aid network coordinated by Missouri Public Utility Alliance. The 84 utilities in the network are hometown “public power” electric utilities, not-for-profit community-owned electric utilities that serve their individual communities but also have agreements in place allowing staff to assist neighboring communities and states during widespread outages in other communities. Assisting utilities are reimbursed by the communities receiving assistance.