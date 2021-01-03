Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers.

Evergy West has made two filings. In its first filing (Case No. ER-2021-0185), Evergy West proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect its fuel and purchased power costs for the six month period June 2020 through November 2020. The second case is Evergy West’s true-up filing (Case No. EO-2021- 0186).

Under the filings by Evergy West, for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) of electricity a month, the FAC will increase by approximately $0.83 a month. The proposed change would take effect March 1, 2021.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than January 15, 2021, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, e-mail opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to approximately 347,400 customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth.