State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering a preparation course for the Certified Quality Engineer certification exam from the American Society for Quality. The course will be delivered online 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. The last session will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 on SFCC’s Sedalia campus.

State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering a preparation course for the Certified Quality Engineer certification exam from the American Society for Quality. The course will be delivered online 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. The last session will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 on SFCC’s Sedalia campus.

The Certified Quality Engineer certification from ASQ is a mark of quality of excellence in many industries. However, this course also offers participants who are not interested in taking the CQE certification exam an opportunity to gain valuable knowledge that could advance their careers and boost their organization’s bottom line through mastering and applying quality principles.

Prior to the first online session, participants will complete a self-study with tips on how to study and apply quality principles and test-taking guidelines. The subsequent online sessions cover system planning and principles, teamwork and motivation, Certified Quality Engineer documentation and ISO 9001-2015, cost of quality, reliable product design, process controls and inspection plans, measurement and calibration, quality tools, Six Sigma, Lean, Kaisen, risk planning measurement and control, quantitative methods, and core statistical concepts. The on-site session includes control charting, process capability indexes, confidence intervals, hypothesis testing, regression, correlation, and designed experiments.

Following course completion, participants are responsible for applying to take the American Society for Quality Certified Quality Engineer certification exam on their own. Exam fees are not included in the cost of the course, which is $2,099 per person.

For more information and to register, go to www.sfccmo.edu/the-learning-force, click Schedule of Courses and locate the Workforce Training Schedule. For assistance, call (660) 530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.