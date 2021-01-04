Police responding to a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife shot and killed the suspect in Jefferson City, Missouri, authorities said Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release that the preliminary investigation shows that when officers with the Jefferson City Police Department contacted the suspect Sunday he "presented a knife in a threatening manner" and ignored commands to drop it.

The officers, fearing for their safety, fired their weapons, according to the release. The suspect was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the encounter.

Authorities identified the suspect as James Reising, 59, of Columbia, Missouri.

The investigation is ongoing.