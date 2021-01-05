Ada Jane Louise Born was the first baby born at Phelps Health in Rolla in 2021.

Ada Jane Louise Born was the first baby born at Phelps Health in Rolla in 2021, arriving at 6:13 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. She weighed 7 pounds, 10.9 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Her mother and father, Alyson and Aaron Born, of Waynesville, welcomed Ada Jane into this world. This is their first child.

Ada Jane arrived earlier than expected. Alyson’s due date was January 14. “I thought she’d be born at 39 weeks when I was supposed to be induced,” Alyson said. “This was completely unexpected.”

For Aaron, having his daughter be the first baby born at Phelps Health in 2021 was a special moment. “It feels like the perfect start to the new year,” he said.

As in previous years, the first baby of the new year receives gifts and baby items to commemorate the event. This year, the Phelps Health Labor and Delivery Unit donated baby supplies valued at over $300, including a Pack ‘n Play combo with a removable swing, blankets, onesies, sleepers, an infrared thermometer, nipple pads and cream for the baby’s mother, diapers, wipes and other items.

Ada Jane’s parents wished good luck to all of the families having babies this year. “We hope they are all as beautiful and healthy as our Ada Jane,” Alyson said.

On average, more than 800 babies are born at Phelps Health each year.