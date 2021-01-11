Crowder College has been awarded a grant from the American Welding Society Foundation in the amount of $24,999.67. This is the first time Crowder has received funds from AWS Foundation.

The AWS Foundation grant will fund the purchase of CNC plasma cutting equipment for student use in welding, advanced manufacturing, and drafting programs at the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center. The equipment will help facilitate cross-curricular projects. The equipment purchased will have an impact on 75-100 students starting in the spring semester at Crowder’s training facility in Joplin.

“This equipment will give Crowder’s ATTC students greater employment opportunities than surrounding training facilities,” stated Kent Pruitt, Welding instructor, Joplin ATTC.

Crowder College provides technical education programs at its Neosho campus as well as the Joplin ATTC. Joplin ATTC is a partnership with the city of Joplin and Chamber of Commerce. Crowder also partners with high schools in Newton and McDonald counties to provide career and technical training for students. Career and technical education programs provide a pathway for students wanting to enter the workforce with skills necessary to be considered for employment.