A total of five people were injured on Wednesday evening in an accident on Jute Road, just five miles north of Seneca, where a vehicle struck a tree.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Kevin Hiben, 35, of Vinita, Okla., was driving east in a 1994 Ford F-350 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the east side of the road and collided with the tree.

Hiben was seriously injured along with three other occupants including Tabitha Hiben, 34, and two female minors, 16 and 14 years old. There was also a 9-year-old female minor who was moderately injured. Nobody in the vehicle was reported to be wearing safety devices and all were transported by Newton County Ambulance to Freeman West Hospital.

The Ford F-350 was totaled and towed from the scene.