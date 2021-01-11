A Neosho family is partnering with the Gospel Lighthouse Church to bring three orphans to their new home.

Aaron and Stephanie Jones are no strangers to opening their home to children. The Jones have a big heart for orphaned children and providing a loving family.

In July of 2017, the Jones’ family adopted a group of five siblings from Gentle Hands Orphanage in Metro Manila in the Philippines. Ranging in age from 18 to 10, Ruben, Haidee, Princess, Nino and Trixie have acclimated very well and are ready to welcome new members to the family.

The Jones’ are preparing to bring home and provide a home for another group of 3 siblings from the same orphanage have a big heart for orphaned children and giving them a loving family. Krisha Mae, Althea, and Ellein have been at the orphanage since April 2015. The orphanage currently cares for 115 children. Fees to the adoption agency and home study agency fees have been paid, costing more than $26,000. Now, the family is hoping to raise funds to help offset the cost of airfare and transportation to get the children to their new home in February. The Gospel Lighthouse Church is helping with the fundraising and will be taking donations for the Jones family. For more information or to make a donation, contact the Gospel Lighthouse Church at (417) 451-6454. Contributions can be sent to: Gospel Lighthouse Church, P.O. Box 252, Neosho, MO 64850.