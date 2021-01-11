A Webb City man and Joplin man were injured Saturday evening in a collision on Business Loop I-49, just two miles south of Joplin in Newton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred when a northbound 2002 Ford F-150 being driven by 72-year-old Wade Melton, of South Hutchinson, Kan., struck a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze being driven by 21-year-old Anthony Shrum of Webb City as he was waiting to make a left turn. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and the Chevrolet Cruze overturned.

Shrum and 22-year-old passenger Michael Shrum were minorly injured and transported to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin. Melton was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles were listed as having extensive damage and were towed from the scene.