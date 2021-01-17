A pair of Kansas women were injured Friday night and one was charged with driving while intoxicated when their vehicle overturned on Highway 86 in Newton County, just five miles north of Seneca.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 26-year-old Breyanna Lansaw of Galena, Kan., was westbound in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade when she ran off the roadway, overturned, struck a sign and a fence. Lansaw was seriously injured and 35-year-old passenger Danielle Rountree, also of Galena, had moderate injuries. Neither were wearing safety devices and they were both transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Lansaw was charged with a felony DWI, careless and imprudent driving and driving without a seatbelt. The Cadillac Escalade was totaled and towed from the scene.