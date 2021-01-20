The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to join them for the “Best Ever St. Pat's 5K.”

Residents can choose to participate in the rerun in-person or virtually. Race Day Registration is from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at Rolla Public House Brewing Co., with the race beginning at 8 a.m.

The chamber encourages community members to wear green as there will be prizes for the “the best wearin’ o the green,” along with other surprise awards.

The entree fee is $35, with the option to choose in-person or virtual participation. Participants will receive a “race that didn’t happen” 2020 St. Pat’s 5K shirt and finisher medal, as well as a 2021 race shirt.

The deadline to register for the rerun is Feb. 28. Race proceeds benefit the Destination Rolla Fund, which contributes to tourism-related projects and attractions in Rolla.

To register, visit: https://besteverstpats5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=502.

Additional Race Details

In-person Participation

Online and preregistration are highly encouraged. Preregistration is not mandatory but preferred in an effort to avoid lines and close-contact gatherings on race day.

Event T-shirts, race bibs with timing tag and finishers medal will be issued in your race packet.Early packet pick-up will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12. Early packet pick-up is encouraged to avoid lines on race day. Masks will be required before the race, while waiting at the start line, and after the race.

Residents are advised to stick to the 6 foot spacing guidelines with people not in their party. This will be a stagger-start event. It is a chip-timed run/walk, so your time doesn't begin until you cross the start line. Please wear the race bib in the front on the most outer layer of clothing.

Medals will be awarded for the Top Overall Male and Female, 1st Place Finisher Male and Female of each age division. (12 & Under) (13-18) (19-29) (30-39) (40-49) (50-59) Masters. If you've tested positive for Covid-19, been exposed to it, have been medically quarantined within 14 days of the race date, feel feverish, or have symptoms on race day, the chamber respectfully asks you not to participate or attend the race.

Virtual 5K

Preregister online using the Register Now button.

Residents have the option to pick up a packet or have it mailed. Packet pick-up will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12. Follow these steps to complete the virtual race:

Register online using the "register now" tab, share it on social media, and encourage your friends to join you. Download the Its Your Race app on your phone or another tracking app such as Map My Run, Nike Run Club, or Adidas Runtastic. Between Feb. 27 and March 13 until 10 a.m., run or walk a 5K (3.1miles) and time yourself. Log back onto the event page, click results, and "Update your time.” You're finished.

When signing up, the email you use will ensure that only you can update your time, and the results will be shown on March 13 at 12 p.m. At the cutoff time, time will no longer be accepted, and the results will become official. Medals will be awarded for the top overall male and female. Medals can be mailed to the winners or picked up at the Rolla Chamber.