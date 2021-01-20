Two new troopers will report for duty in Troop I on Feb. 16.

Colonel Eric Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 31 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy Wednesday. The ceremony was by invitation only due to the coronavirus guidelines; however, it was made available to the public and the media live via the Patrol’s Facebook page Facebook.com/motrooper. The graduation ceremony began at 10 a.m. The 110th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on Aug. 3, 2020. The new troopers report for duty in their assigned troops on Feb. 16.

Governor Mike Parson provided the keynote address. First Lady Teresa Parson also attended the event. Olson addressed the class during the graduation. The Honorable Cotton Walker, 19th Judicial Circuit Civil Judge, state of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Provost Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to 12 of the new troopers. Trooper Cole P. Justice, 110th Recruit Class, sang the national anthem. Trooper Zachary L. Ricker, 110th Recruit Class chaplain, provided the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards were presented. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Samuel S. Base accepted the Physical Fitness Award. Trooper Zachary T. Costley accepted the Academics Award. Trooper David T. Craig accepted the Firearms Award. Trooper Alex C. Philipps accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

Names, hometowns and first assignments of members of the 110th Recruit Class

Troop A

⁃John P. Blinkinsop (Joplin, MO), Zone 5, Ray/Carroll Counties

⁃Derek M. Bradshaw (St. James, MO), Zone 11, Cass County

⁃David T. Craig (Nixa, MO), Zone 7, Jackson County

⁃Michael A. Ebeling (Iberia, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

⁃Samuel L. Edwards (Springfield, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

⁃Hazen J. Groves (Jefferson City, MO), Zone 15, Henry County

⁃Matthew J. Hickman (Wheaton, MO), Zone 15, Henry County

⁃Jackson D. Hood (Springfield, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

⁃Tristen D. Jackson (Sedalia, MO), Zone 10, Saline County

Troop B

⁃Cole T. Hinshaw (Shelbyville, MO), Zone 6, Clark/Scotland Counties

⁃Nicholas C. Keller (Philadelphia, MO), Zone 4, Putnam/Sullivan Counties

⁃Cody J. Snyder (Kirksville, MO), Zone 4, Putnam/Sullivan Counties

Troop C

⁃Kyle G. Barba (Lakewood, CA), Zone 1, North St. Louis County

⁃Zachariah P. Beckerman (Jackson, MO), Zone 12, Jefferson County

⁃Thomas W. Brewer (Belle, MO), Zone 13, Jefferson County

⁃Delandis O. Gillespie (Charleston, MO), Zone 2, North St. Louis County

⁃Bradley T. Gregory (Jonesburg, MO), Zone 1, North St. Louis County

⁃Cameron L. Kurtzman (Chesterfield, MO), Zone 12, Jefferson County

⁃Eric J. McBride (St. Clair, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County

⁃Rudo K. Stone Jr. (Chicago, IL), Zone 2, North St. Louis County

Troop D

⁃Zachary T. Costley (Lamar, MO), Zone 15, Stone/Taney Counties

Troop E

⁃John M. Tomaszewski (Sikeston, MO), Zone 10, Dunklin County

Troop F

⁃Andrew M. Gordon (Montgomery City, MO), Zone 4, Audrain County

Troop G

⁃Landon C. Pruiett (Braggadocio, MO), Zone 6, South Howell/Oregon Counties

⁃Zachary L. Ricker (Van Buren, MO), Zone 8, Carter/Reynolds Counties

⁃William A. Wadlington (Oran, MO), Zone 5, Douglas/Ozark Counties

Troop H

⁃Samuel S. Base (Coffeyville, KS), Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties

⁃Benjamin L. Gregory (Jonesburg, MO), Zone 3, Harrison/Gentry Counties

⁃Cole P. Justice (Smithville, MO), Zone 2, Nodaway/Worth Counties

Troop I

⁃Keaton P. Hunt (Rolla, MO), Zone 1, Phelps/Maries Counties

⁃Alex C. Philipps (Jackson, MO), Zone 4, Pulaski/Maries Counties