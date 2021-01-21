Applicants are not required to live in the local area, but anyone chosen must be capable of reporting daily to the job location.

Youth, 15 to 18 years old, can now apply for Mark Twain National Forest summer jobs on the Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District, in Potosi, and Eleven Point Ranger District, in Doniphan, through the Youth Conservation Corps program.

Applicants are not required to live in the local area, but anyone chosen for the program must be capable of reporting daily to the job location. The application window is now open and it closes March 15. Youth selected to be in the program will be notified the first full week of April to schedule an appointment to continue the enrollment process. In 2021, the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program selectees will start on June 7 and work through July 30.

YCC is a paid summer work program for youth, both male and female, and is designed to develop an understanding and appreciation of the environment. Enrollees will be paid minimum wage, for a 40-hour work week. Work duties include building trails, clerical/office support, maintaining and cleaning up campgrounds, and improving wildlife habitat. Each selected applicant must provide work boots, proper work clothes and their own lunches.

YCC applicants need to be prepared for physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. The program requires participants to provide their own daily transportation to the assigned Forest Service work location meeting at the District Office in the morning. From the office, they will carpool in a Forest Service vehicle to an outdoor worksite on most days.

If you are the appropriate age for the program and would like to work outdoors, please download and complete the YCC application form at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/YCC and return it to the Forest Service office in Salem or Doniphan:

• Potosi Ranger District: Potosi 10019 West State Hwy. 8 Potosi, Mo. 63664 Phone: (573) 438-5427

• Eleven Point Ranger District: #66 Confederate Ridge Road; Doniphan, MO 63935 Phone: (573) 996-2153. Please disregard any expiration dates on the form as its use has been extended for use this year.

Completed forms can also be sent to Jane Mobley, Forest Manpower Development Specialist, by email at jane.mobley@usda.gov or faxed (Attn: Jane Mobley) to (573) 996-7745. If you have additional questions about the YCC program, please call (573) 996-2153.

For more information on Mark Twain National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf. Mark Twain National Forest is the largest public land manager in Missouri with 1.5 million acres in 29 counties in southern and central Missouri. Mark Twain National Forest is managed to protect and restore Missouri’s natural communities and maintain a healthy, working forest.