The community is invited to celebrate Black History Month this February with Missouri S&T. Campus events will take place throughout the month, focusing on the theme of “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.” The following events will be a part of the celebration:

-- Black History Month Kickoff: 11-noon Monday, Feb. 1, in the Havener Center atrium. Engage with student organizations and celebrate Black history while supporting an inclusive future.

-- “What’s Cookin’”: 2-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Diversity House, located at 605 W. 11th St. on the S&T campus. Students can join the National Society of Black Engineers and Student Diversity Initiatives for a Black History Month kickoff grab-and-go dinner box while learning more about the cultural programs hosted throughout the month of February. Registration required prior to pick-up.

-- Book Club sign up: multiple meetings on Zoom. Join Student Diversity Initiatives (SDI) as the group reads Mikki Kendall's “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot.” To join, email Ashley Gordon at akbwfc@mst.edu. Books are provided by SDI and all meetings will be held via Zoom.

-- I Am Not My Hair: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, online. This virtual event will consist of a group of panelists discussing the challenges and prejudices people of color experience related to a lack of general understanding and sensitivity about textured hair.

-- NSBE Pre-College Initiative: Feb. 19-20 online. The NSBE PCI is a virtual visit program for high school students that may be considering a future career in math, science, computing or engineering. PCI is sponsored by S&T's student chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers and Student Diversity Initiatives. Through information sessions and activities, students will have a chance to explore career options and gain a better understanding of college life. Registration is required and costs $8, but scholarships are available. For more information, visit sdi.mst.edu/pci.

-- “The Black Family”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, online. This virtual panel with S&T alumni will discuss the 2021 theme “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

-- Black History Month and Campus Allies Fair: Thursday, Feb. 25, online. This virtual event will share how on- and off-campus resources can support the Black community through their organization or business services. To sign up to participate, contact Shannon Cox at 573-341-4212 or email sdi@mst.edu.

For more information or links to events, visit sdi.mst.edu/upcoming-events or email sdi@mst.edu.