Missouri State Museum recently launched a Missouri state Capitol virtual tour series for educators and the public.

The video series is an introduction to the history and artwork of the Capitol, to government and historic resources found in the building and to the Missouri State Museum.

According to Missouri State Museum, the videos can be used instead of a class field trip or to prepare for an in-person visit.

The videos are available at mostateparks.com/park/missouri-state-museum by selecting Educational Resources in The Park File.

The Missouri State Museum offers live virtual Q&A sessions with a museum educator for schools or organizations who want to learn more after watching the videos. To schedule time with a museum educator, please contact the Missouri State Museum at education.statemuseum@dnr.mo.gov or call 573-522-9019.

The Missouri State Museum, which is part of the Missouri State Parks system, is located on the first floor of the Missouri state Capitol. For more information about the event, call the museum at 573-751-2854.