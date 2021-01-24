Both troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Feb.16.

Captain Eddie A. Blaylock, commanding officer of Troop I, Rolla, announced the assignment of two new troopers to Troop I.

The new troopers were members of the 110th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on Jan 20. The 110th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on Aug. 3, 2020, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Feb.16.

Keaton Hunt, of Rolla, will be assigned to Zone 1, Phelps/Maries counties. Trooper Hunt is a 2013 graduate of Rolla High School. Hunt continued his education at Drury University in Springfield, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and psychology.

Alex Philipps, of Jackson, will be assigned to Zone 4, Pulaski/Maries counties. Trooper Philipps is a 2016 graduate of Jackson High School, in Jackson. Philipps continued his education at the University of Central Missouri, in Warrensburg, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.