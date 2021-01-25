Missouri University of Science and Technology’s spring 2021 Speaker Series will kick off in January with a presentation of how infectious diseases originate, spread and how to protect yourself and others from them.

Dr. David Westenberg, professor of biological sciences at Missouri S&T, will host a thirty-minute presentation at noon Wednesday online on Zoom titled “Epidemics in a Connected World.”

Other presentations during the spring semester will include discussions about the importance of sleep, career stability during COVID-19, the dark side of technology and leadership lessons from Missouri S&T’s chancellor. Each presentation will be approximately 30-minutes long and include a question-and-answer session. The speaker series is free and open to the public.

Missouri S&T's virtual Speakers Series brings together knowledge experts from academia and industry to discuss various topics targeted at professionals. Topics range from cutting-edge research to leading during uncertain times, health and well-being, and more.

The Speakers Series is hosted by Missouri S&T's global learning department, in collaboration with the vice chancellor for research and graduate studies office, student diversity initiatives, the College of Arts, Sciences, and Business, Research on Tap, and the College of Engineering and Computing.

For more information or details about the series events, visit global.mst.edu/speakers-series