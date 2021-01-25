Newton County Health Department officials are encouraging residents to begin the registration process for COVID-19 vaccines now.

As of Jan. 20, the health department did not have a supply of COVID-19 vaccinations to begin clinic for the public.

According to the latest information posted by the health department, Newton County has yet to receive a supply of the vaccine. Once that happens the health department will set up clinic times. Until then, the health department is accepting information for pre-registration.

The health department said when they receive a supply of the vaccine, they will post the information on Facebook and issue a press release.

“We understand your frustration and appreciate your patience during this time. Please also know that other providers including pharmacies will be able to provide the vaccine so there should be multiple options for people to get the vaccine,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.

“The demand for vaccine orders exceeds the supply of vaccine that they have. We do not have any vaccine on hand at this time, but anticipate being able to order some soon. This shortage has affected many different health departments throughout the state.”

Even though this is a huge turning point in the fight against COVID-19, the health department is encouraging residents to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. Protective measures are as important now as they have been since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 Vaccine NOT Yet Available

Pre-Screening for COVID-19 Vaccine

To Begin the Process: Please e-mail (preferred method) your name, address, date of birth, age, telephone number, pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, etc., and any reactions if any to a previous vaccine you have had to: administration@newtoncountyhealth.org or call (417) 451-3743 option 1. Please leave your name and telephone number and someone will return the call.