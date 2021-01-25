As the COVID-19 pandemic continues worldwide, Sinks Select is now offering COVID-19 antigen and antibody tests to the public.

The results from the rapid antigen tests are ready in ten minutes, making the test ideal for both employers and their staff so they know if they can go back to work or not.

Sinks Select is offering antigen testing for $75 and by appointment only. Residents will need to schedule an appointment by calling 573-466-4468.

Sinks Select is also offering COVID-19 antibody tests. According to Sinks Select, antibody testing can play a critical role in the fight against the virus. By detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the blood, antibody testing can prove that a person has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and has created an immune response.

The tests are $50 and are also by appointment only. Antibody testing can provide information about past exposure to COVID-19. According to Sinks Select, it may be beneficial for individuals who had mild symptoms but were not tested or confirmed as positive. Others who had exposure but were asymptomatic may also be curious about their antibody status.

Director of Pharmacy Operations, Dr. Jannel Flora, said, “Sinks Pharmacy is working to help as many people as possible in as many ways as we can. Offering both COVID-19 tests is another service we hope will be helpful as we move through this unprecedented time.”

For more information, contact Sinks Select or visit sinkspharmacy.com. More information is also on their Facebook page at facebook.com/sinkspharmacy.